On Sunday, September 20th, 2020 - just nine days following the celebration of his birthday, Joseph (Joe) Stanley Zecka passed away at the age of 87 in Manassas, Virginia. He was a loving husband of 44 years to Mary (Pat) Patricia Zecka. Together they raised two sons and three daughters.
Joe was born to Adolph and Sophia Rzec- zka on September 11th, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Johnny married to Helen, Adolph married to Pau- line and his sister Lauretta.
At a young age, Joe was determined to enlist and serve his country. He began his military career serving in the United States Army from September 5th, 1950 through July 28th, 1952 in the Outfit of Combat En- gineers. During this time, Joe served over- seas in Germany from November of 1951 through July of 1952. He furthered his military career by proudly serving in the United States Air Force from October 6th, 1952 through October 5th 1956. He served overseas in Japan from March of 1954 to February 1956, along with time in Hawaii and San Francisco.
After retiring from the military, Joe was passionate for firefighting. He began his new career at Andrews Air Force Base in January of 1957. During this time, him and wife, Pat, began to grow their family. This milestone led him to transfer in June of 1963 where he dedicated the next 26 years of his life serving his community as a firefighter at Dulles International Airport. Wanting to stay active he worked for Prince William Hospital for 13 years until he made the decision to retire to dedicate his life to care for his beloved wife, Pat, un- til she passed in 2006.
He was also preceded in death by his son Joseph Zecka. His surviving children are Paul Needham, Patty Haas married to Steve, Joanne Mosher and Laura Duvall married to Mark. He adored his 12 grand- children; Samantha and Rebecca Haas; Janelle Badanes, Joey Zecka, Sarah and Daniel Mosher; Anthony and Hillary Zecka; Emily, Jacob, Madeline and Harrison Duvall.
Joe was infamous for many things; talking too loud in public, his charming pick-up lines and his head full of hair. But most of all, he was known to make you smile and to hear you laugh. Although at times his humor was embarrassing or cheeky, you would still find yourself laughing at his endearing presentation and effort.
Joe was thoughtful and a gift giver. When it was your birthday there was always a card with a written heartfelt message from him making you feel loved and adored. Joe had a reputation of easily forgetting names. Everyone in his life had a nickname or you were simply called by someone else’s name and you just went with it. You were his fa- vorite if he called you “Sunshine”; needless to say he had a lot of favorites.
The family of Joe always jokes that we all got our sweet-tooth from him. You could always count on him to be sipping on some coffee and to have a doughnut in arms reach. His love for sugar knew no restrictions, every holiday he was sure to have every themed candy, ice cream, coffee creamer and all things sweet.
When spending time with Joe at his home or out and about, you always had to prepare yourself for his long stories, which he loved repeating often. Most of the conversations as of lately were about food. What to eat, dishes Pat used to make him, the endless “soups and sammiches” he would have as a firefighter and the memory of what he used to enjoy cooking.
After being greeted with his iconic, “hey gang!” he always followed up asking how you have been, how the family was and all the grandchildren. He was more common- ly known as B-Pop, B-Pap, granddad, gdad, Pop or just “Old Man”. He loved us with his whole heart and our love for him is as in- finite as the laughs and memories we share. All who love him dearly will never forget his wit, humor, generosity, and his undying love and dedication to care for others. Al- though he will be dearly missed, our hearts will be filled with his eternal love and as B-pop would always say; never say good- bye, always say... so long!
The funeral service to celebrate the life of Joseph Zecka will be Friday, September 25th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA.
The interment will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Highway, Manassas, VA.
