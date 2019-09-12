JOSEPH LYNN HARRIS, 72, loving devoted father and Pop Pop, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.
Mr. Harris was born on January 4, 1947 in Beckley, West Virginia. He was the owner of Shannon Auto Sales in Manassas, VA for 35 years. Joe loved spending time in Vegas, playing video poker, smoking cigars, engaging in sports especially Duke Basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and watching all their different sporting events.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Gloria Lee Harris and their infant daughter, Hope Michelle Harris.
Survivors include four children, Michael Harris and wife Ruth of Gainesville, Virginia, Mark Harris and wife Karol of Gainesville, Virginia, Bart Harris and wife Jennifer of Bristow, Virginia and Lisa Harris of Warrenton, Virginia; his “adopted daughter”, Edie Lane and husband J.D. of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his son-in-law: Mark Pascarell of Warrenton, Virginia and 13 grandchildren, Corey, Shelby-Rose, Presley, Trevor, Jackson, Sydney, Blake, Ethan, Cooper, Brodey, Parker, Madeline and Marley.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 -3:00 & 6:00-9:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, Virginia where funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, Virginia
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 in loving memory of Joseph Lynn Harris.
Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com.
