Joseph P. Garvin, died at home in Sperryville, VA on Sunday, June 14, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 58. Joe received his BS from the College of William and Mary in 1983 and was awarded the degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Virginia Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine in 1987.
Dr. Garvin dedicated his career to public service. He was employed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) for 32 years. Dr. Garvin joined VDACS in 1988 as a veterinarian in Meat and Poultry Services. In 1990, he accepted the position of Veterinary Diagnostician for the Office of Laboratory Services (OLS) and in June 2003, he was promoted to the position of Program Manager for OLS. In December 2019, Dr. Garvin was awarded the Commissioner’s Distinguished Service Award. He was actively involved in numerous state and national committees and projects. His knowledge and experience were highly respected by his colleagues.
Joe volunteered his personal time to share his knowledge of veterinary medicine and natural history. He enjoyed working with 4-H youth locally and on the state level. He was an avid birder and participated in Breeding Bird Surveys and Christmas Bird Counts annually, with his wife at his side. Joe was vice-president of the Board of Directors of Nature Camp Inc, at the time of his death.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Kathryn (Sue) Garvin, and sons, Ryan and Ben; his parents Paul and Joann Garvin, sister Mary McDuffie and her husband John, brother Daniel Garvin and his wife Cheri, and sister Ann Johnson and her husband Douglas. Joe will also be fondly remembered by his uncle David Garvin and his wife Jacquie, his uncle Dennis Ryan, his five nephews, and his extended family and numerous friends.
Joe was quiet, thoughtful, and kind. He will be missed for his gentle nature and the generosity he extended to others.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
American Association of Small Ruminant Practitioners, Samuel B. Guss Memorial Fund www.aasrp.org
Nature Camp Foundation. www.naturecampfoundation.org
