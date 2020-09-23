Juan Yvonne Nelson nee Bruno formerly of South Fork, PA died at the age of 96 of respiratory failure on September 20, 2020 at 5:05 AM at Aspen Hill Nursing Home in Lake Ridge, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred C. Nelson, her parents and many siblings. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Alphia Nelson of Montclair, VA, her niece Pastor Dora Carter of Prescott AZ, great nephew Jason Carter of Pinetop AZ and nephew David Harris of Wirtz, VA.
Juaneivieve loved to dance, listen to music and go to concerts. She enjoyed her trips to various National Parks across the US. She enjoyed going to Virginia wineries. She worked during World War II at Bulova Watch Co. in New York City making parts for the war effort. She worked as a library assistant at Forest Hills High School in PA. She lived with her daughter in Montclair VA from 1985 to 2019. She spent the last year of her life at Aspen Hills receiving excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
