Kaitlyn Sue Corbin, age 64 of Manassas, Virginia died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Novant Prince William Medical Center.
Mrs. Corbin was born December 9, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Howard Hurley Cook and Florine C. Clark. She was a Loving Mother and wife who would always put others before herself.
Survivors include her husband; Lee Harper; her son; Shawn Corbin; brothers; Ronnie and Howard Cook. Also surviving are her three stepchildren; Billy Harper ,Chrissy Powers; Brian Harper; Nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Condolences can be sent to www.Piercefh.com
