Karen Murphy, a loving sister, mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 6th at Mary Washington hospital with her daughters and grandson Joaquin by her side. Karen was born on June 7 1954 in Casablanca Morocco to her late parents William Robert and Eleanor Alice Murphy. In her free time she loved to play Facebook games and talk with her friends she also loved coloring in her adult coloring books another hobby she had was making flower arrangements. Karen is survived In death by her Daughters Michelle Aparicio Katherine Gammon Ashley Beruete and her brothers Jim Alan and Mike Murphy She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Daniel Davis, William Gammon, Daniel McCoy, Carllana Waller, Justin Waller, Joaquin Aparicio, Caleb Gorham, Tristen Corvia, Brianna Beruete, Zachary Corvia, Gabriel Beruete And Giovanni Beruete.
Karen is also preceded in death by her older brother Robert Murphy, her granddaughter Angel Lynne and a grandson Jeremiah Travis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.