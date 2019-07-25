Kathleen Ann Wolfe passed away on Tuesday June 18th 2019.
Kathy is predeceased by her loving mother Elizabeth Ruth Creighton and her grandparents Jean and Charles Creighton.Kathy is survived by her son Jon Wolfe and is loving remembered by her closest friends and loved ones: cousins Barbara Skirbe, Ed Short, Jimmy Ahrens, Betty Georgetti, Jon and Rob DePolo, and dear friends Carlynn Wolfe, Jayne Frelin, Linda Humphrey, and Jill Bechtel.
Kathy was born in Queen's New York on September 5th 1955 and she went on to achieve the rank Cheif Petty Officer in the United States Navy until she retired after 20 years of service.
Kathy enjoyed, along with her mother Betty, the music of Julie Andrew's and Andrea Bocelli. She loved watching and cheering for the New York Yankees, as well as watching TV shows such as Jeapardy, Judge Judy, and several series on Animal Planet. Kathy was also a lover of animals leaving behind her Sphinx cat Andy (Pettitte) and was a giving contributor to the ASPC and Saint Jude's Hospital.
The Service of Remembrance will be held at Hatcher's Memorial Baptist Church (12225 Barbee Rd. Bristow VA 20136) with Pastor Todd Pyle officiating on Saturday June 27th 2019 from 11am-2pm.
A reception will take place at the church, after the service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hatcher's Memorial Baptist Church.
