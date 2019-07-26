LAWRENCE BENJAMIN PURDY, 78, of Manassas, Virginia, passed peacefully following a long battle with cancer on July 19, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Born June 25, 1941 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Benjamin and Eleanor Rusk Purdy. On June 24, 1967 in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Washington, D.C., he married the former Anne Carroll, who survives.
Mr. Purdy grew up in Suitland, MD, and was a devout Catholic. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 55 years, working Bingo and other Knights’ functions; and was also a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas for over 50 years where he served the church in many different capacities, which included playing the organ and singing in the choir.
He volunteered and served others throughout his life as an altar boy; a timer at swim meets; teaching classes with the Couple to Couple League and the 7 Steps to Financial Freedom. For several decades Larry owned and operated his own business as a mainframe computer programmer in the Washington, D.C. area, and most recently worked at Home Depot until he retired in 2017.
Family meant everything to Larry, especially spending time with his grandkids and supporting them by going to as many of their events as he could. He would talk to anyone about anything, especially religion and politics; and enjoyed swimming and square dancing.
Through his illness, he never gave up; kept fighting and kept a sense of humor through it all.
Besides his parents, Mr. Purdy was preceded in death by one brother, Edward. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Anne Purdy; daughters Julie (Kevin) Coughenour; Helen (Nicholas) Bartoo; Catherine (Henry) Konstanty; Janet Purdy; and Sarah (Joel) Gonzalez; one brother, Robert (Mary); sisters Carolyn (Chris) Sturm; Dianne Purdy; Loretta (Leslie) Bender; 14 grandchildren: Katya, Jessica, Anne, Joey, Benjamin, John, Hannah, Peter, Ethan, Audrey, Jacob, Evan, Sammy, and Maria; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas. Interment will immediately follow in Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may take the form of a donation to the All Saints Concert Series.
