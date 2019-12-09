Linwood Stratton Motley, III, age 80, passed away on December 6, 2019 at his residence in Manassas, VA.
He was born on June 10, 1939 in Richmond, VA to the late Linwood Stratton Motley, Jr. and Lucille Turner Motley.
He worked as a Distribution & Logistics Manager for Lehigh Cement Company and served as the Director of the Woodbridge Community Choir from 1969-2003. In addition to being an Emiratis Member of the Woodbridge Community Choir, Mr. Motley was the Minister of Music for various churches throughout the community.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Nixon Motley; his two children, Linwood Motley, IV and Leslie Motley Reagan (Larry); his grandchildren Kristin Motley, Victoria Reagan, and Jessica Reagan Bates (Alec); as well as a variety of other family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 4:00 PM in the Chapel at Pierce Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110. A reception will immediately follow in the Reception Hall. Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street, Richmond, VA 23224.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Miles Gebhardt to the Virginia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 7202 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23226.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.