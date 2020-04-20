William “Smokey” Stover, who rose through the ranks to become the longest serving police chief in Arlington history, died April 17.
Stover died of natural causes at the age of 89, the Arlington County Police Department said.
Beginning his career as a patrol officer in 1956, Stover held progressively higher positions before being named police chief in 1978, serving for the next 18 years until his retirement in 1996.
“Chief Stover leaves an impressive legacy as a results-driven leader with extensive knowledge and experience in the public-safety field,” Arlington Police Chief Jay Farr said in a statement. “He is credited with growing and advancing the agency while ensuring it maintained a culture of professionalism and community focus.”
During his tenure as chief, the police department – which had been founded in 1940 with nine officers – totaled about 330 personnel.
Stover decided to retire at age 66 because the time was right, he said at the time. He was lauded by regional and national police officials as a legend in his own time – an old-school, no-nonsense chief.
“This was not a man who would stick his finger in the wind” to gauge public opinion, the superintendent of the Maryland State Police told The Washington Post at the time.
Stover also won praise from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for his willingness to share institutional knowledge with those around the country. He was lauded by Arlington County Board members for establishing community-oriented policing as well as bike patrols during his tenure.
Prior to his service with the police department, Stover had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, earning two Bronze Star Medals for acts of valor in combat. He lived in Arlington for much of his retirement.
Chief Stover is survived by his wife Diane; daughters Stephanie and Stacy; stepsons Justin and Jason; and a large extended family. Because of the current public-health pandemic, a memorial service will be deferred to a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the nonprofit Arlington County Police Department Friends and Family Fund, Attn: Tara Crider, 1425 North Courthouse Road, Arlington, Va. 22201.
