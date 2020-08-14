Lucy B. DeZerne, beloved wife to Wilbur “Bill” DeZerne, passed away on August 4, 2020. She was 97. Lucy and Bill were married 78 years. They left this life within four days of each other. Both were long-time residents of Fairfax County, but spent 27 years of their retirement as residents of Manassas, VA.
Lucy was born on May 12, 1923 in So. Charleston, W.VA. She pursued post-high school studies at the School of Commerce and used her business skills as an employee of the telephone company in both West Virginia and Washington D.C. during the war years. Lucy was a war bride having married Bill in 1942 just before he left for overseas posting. When the war ended she and Bill settled permanently in the Washington, D.C. area where she worked in and out of the home to support Bill’s career. She gladly filled the role of wife and mother during this period. In later years she became a well-respected administrator in the Fairfax County school system. She was a life-long athlete, accomplished in swimming and later in golf. In fact, she was invited to join a number of prestigious women’s golf organizations but preferred to be Bill’s golf companion. They traveled throughout the east and south playing courses and meeting many people along the way. Lucy will long be remembered for her special kindnesses towards everyone she met and the enjoyment she took in being with others. She and Bill also derived great comfort from their lifetime membership in the First Baptist Church.
Lucy was laid to rest beside her husband at the Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA on August 12 after a private graveside service. Lucy leaves behind two daughters, Sandra L. Fostek and Evelyn D. Barrett, their husbands, Jim Fostek and Larry Barrett, three grandchildren—Mark Fostek, Curtis Barrett and Allison Barrett Deutsch—and one great grandchild, Amy Deutsch.
In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
