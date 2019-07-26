Lynn Adele Fischer-Dike passed away peacefully in Fairfax, VA on July 23, 2019 at the age of 69.
She is survived by her husband, James Michael Dike, and six children, Kyle Ethan Fischer, Lettisha Marie Adele Fischer, Ivy Nicole Fischer, Courtney Allison Dike, Andy Michael Dike, and Nicole Delsie Dike, along with eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. In addition, she has six surviving brothers and sisters, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters.
Lynn was born on April 1, 1950 in Norwich, Connecticut to William and Lillian Welsh. She graduated from Three Rivers Community College and obtained a degree in Liberal Arts in 1986. In 1990, she met the love of her life, James, and shortly after, moved to Manassas, Virginia. She then worked for a dental office for many years, eventually retiring in 2011.
In her spare time, Lynn enjoyed researching her family genealogy, keeping up with politics, spending time with her grandchildren, and observing nature. Lynn always gathered her family for Sunday Dinners at her home, which quickly became a standing family tradition to which anyone was welcome. She was an inspiring mother, who encouraged her children to pursue their dreams, as well as a witty conversationalist, great comforter, advocate, and friend to all.
A viewing is scheduled on August 2, 2019 from 7pm-9pm, with the service on August 3, 2019 at 3pm (reception to follow). Both will take place at Pierce Funeral Home, located at 9609 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street, SE, Vienna, VA 22180 or www.cancer.org in loving memory of Lynn Adele Fischer-Dike. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Inova Fairfax Hospital for their care and compassion.
