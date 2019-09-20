Lynn Raymond Wilbur, 76, a longtime resident of Granville County passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kerr Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Henderson.
Born in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of the late Frank Curtis Wilbur and Sarah Elisabeth Secor. He spent his childhood growing up in Lake Junaluska, NC and later moved to West Virginia to attend West Virginia State University where he received a Bachelors Degree in History and Political Science. He later attended Methodist Theological School in Ohio where he received a Masters Degree in Divinity. He served as a Pastor in West Virginia for 10 years and then transferred into the Virginia Annual Conference. He was a Pastor for 38 years before retiring. He was active in the community and served as a volunteer fireman and an EMT. He was also a Boy Scout Leader as an Eagle Scout and attended National Scout Jamborees in Colorado, New Mexico and Virginia. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Club in Franklinton, NC where he used the call number “N8EBM” to talk to people all over the world.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:45 at Grey Rock United Methodist Church.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Phyllis Sharp Wilbur, two sons, Lee Wilbur of Kittrell, Christopher Wilbur of Kittrell, one daughter, Carrie Wilbur Hoyle (Will) of Kittrell ,a brother, Curtis Wilbur (Janice)of Lexington, Virginia, a sister, Susan Wara of Mammoth Junction, New Jersey and five grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kelly Wilbur, Stella Watkins, and Sarah and Baden Hoyle. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at Grey Rock United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to ACIM, Grey Rock United Methodist Church and St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be made at eakes1@embarqmail.com.
Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Wilbur family.
