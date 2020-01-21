Mabel Ann Phillips, 97, who was residing at Greenfield Assisted Living in Strasburg passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church. Father Augustine Tran will officiate. Burial will follow in Isaiah Clem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30- 10:30 at the funeral home.
Mabel was born May 28, 1922 in Naticoke, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lena Dubiac Fattorini. Mabel was an active member of her Catholic Church in New Jersey and later in Manassas, Virginia. She taught religious education classes and was a member of the Legion of Mary. Also, Mabel was a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She was a professional and worked as the office manager of Duradex Inc. in New Jersey. When Mabel retired, she came to Virginia where she volunteered thousands of hours as an auxilian at Prince William Hospital, now Novant and Caton Merchant Assisted Living. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert; a grandson, Peter James Kennedy and 5 siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Kennedy and husband Claude; a grandson, Douglas Kennedy and wife Theresa; 2 great granddaughters, Culzean Bailey Kennedy and Cara Sloan Kennedy, and a brother, Joseph Fattorini.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
