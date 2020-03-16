Marcia Brade

Our amazing mother, grandmother, sister and wife Marcia (Stoltenberg) Brade passed away February 25, 2020 after her multi-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She leaves behind amazing memories and is survived by her sons, Todd Brade, Neal Brade and Marc Brade; Grandchildren Colleen & Owen Brade Jean, Keegan & Laurel Brade and Kendall & Beckham Brade; Mother in Law to April, Andi and Katie; Sister to Lefty Stoltenberg & family, Sondra Gillespie & family. Predeceased by the love of her life husband Robert, daughter in law Marguerite and parents Arlo and Lucille Stoltenberg.
Marcia was born in Belmond, Iowa, however moved to Virginia when her late husband was detailed to the White House Communications Agency. She spent countless years cheering and video recording her son’s wrestling matches. She worked many years at CSC and the Miller & Chevalier Law Firm. She was often found at the Stonewall Jackson High School concession stand where she worked tirelessly as a booster member.
Marcia was our best friend, our number one cheerleader and had a positive impact on anyone that she met. She cherished her children, grandchildren and family. Marcia will forever be loved and missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
