Margaret Ann Schneider Stewart who was born and raised in North Lima Ohio passed away on 21 August 2019. She left this world way too early, she had so much more love to give to her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband/soulmate Dennis Stewart, her two children that she loved dearly: Chris and Jennifer. She has three beautiful sisters: Barbie, Arlene and Paula, and two brother-in-law‘s: Arthur and Mark. And her only daughter-in-law: Nicole. And not to be outdone her four handsome grandsons: Troy “TJ”, Daniel, Connor and Finn. And on her husband’s side: brother-in-law‘s Bob, Michael, Jamie and Brian, and sister-in-law‘s Donna and Hyon. And a step-daughter: Theresa. She also has a gaggle of nieces and nephews that she adored.
Margie was a Title One/Reading Recovery teacher in Prince William County Virginia. She taught with determination and compassion for over 36 years. Not once did she ever call her children in the classroom students. They were her children. And she was their advocate.
The two main schools that she taught in were Potomac View elementary and West Gate elementary. Her legacy will be all the thousands of children she helped to be better readers and constructive citizens. What a powerful testimony to her life’s work! She epitomized the word “teacher."
