Margie M. Boatwright, age 72, passed away peacefully in her home, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The oldest of six children, she was born on March 12, 1947 in Honaker, VA to the late Grover Cleveland McReynolds, Jr and Ellen "Louise" McReynolds (Maness). Her family moved to Manassas, VA in 1959, and she graduated from Osbourn High School in 1965.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by two brothers, Carlos "Buddy" McReynolds and Roy McReynolds. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Richard H. Boatwright of Bristow, VA. She is also survived by her daughters, Teresa Walker and her husband, Jeff, of Nokesville, VA and Melissa Garland and her husband, Kevin, of Greensboro, NC. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Ashleigh Walker and Lucas Walker, of Nokesville, VA and Kelli Garland and Hailey Garland, of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by her two sisters, Carol Sue Dingus (John) of Clintwood, VA and Becky Daniels (Richard) of Talbott, TN, and one brother, Michael McReynolds (Rose), of Morristown, TN, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Margie worked as a receptionist for many years before becoming an independent caregiver for many. She loved taking care of others and making a difference in their lives. She also loved to work outside in her yard, cook for friends and family, and enjoyed traveling with her husband. During the final months of life, Margie was surrounded by family, friends, and her caregivers. The family is very grateful for the compassion and comfort provided by these wonderful ladies. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, January 24 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas. A funeral service will also be held at Pierce Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 PM, with interment following immediately after at Manassas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations either to METAvivor for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, in memory of Margie, are appreciated.
