Marlene Joan O’Connor, age 75, of Woodbridge, VA lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease surrounded by the love of her family on April 7, 2020. The family and all who knew Marlene suffer the loss of a fun-loving and generous woman.
Born on December 22, 1944 in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania to TJ and Stella Underwood, Marlene dedicated her life to caring for and ensuring the well being of her family. She is survived by her twin sister, Eileen Douglas, her former husband Patrick O’Connor and their five children: Patrick (Michelle), Coleen (Travis), Kelly (Steve), Chris (Tim), and Kate (Joe). Marlene worked tirelessly to provide a loving home and opportunities for her children and her legacy will live on in their hearts and those of her twelve grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Marlene had a passion for cooking, gardening, fishing and her dogs. With hands that were rarely still, she radiated love and grit that touched everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She is remembered for her homemade meals, made with fresh vegetables from her garden, that were abundant enough to serve her family and all their friends. We will especially miss her around Christmas time, when Marlene’s schedule was full traveling from house to house to bake dozens of cookies with her grandchildren.
She spent her last few years in the caring hands of her youngest daughter Kate (Joe) and her two dedicated grandchildren, Jason and Cassidy. In their loving care, you could often find Marlene dancing around the kitchen smiling ear to ear and snuggling on the sofa with the family and their dogs. When they got a chance to take a break, she enjoyed fishing off the dock of their vacation home at the river in Reedville, Virginia.
The family has designated Cure Alzheimer’s Fund for memorial contributions.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
