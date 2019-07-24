Martha Ellen “Pat” White, 87, went to be the Lord on July 8, 2019 in Richmond, Va.
She was born and raised in Lynchburg, Va., was a long time resident of Dumfries, Va. until moving to Richmond due to health issues.
On Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10am a mass will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, North Chesterfield, Va 23235.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.