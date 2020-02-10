Mary Barbara “Barb” Alliason, 87, of Fredericksburg and previously from Montclair, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living of Fredericksburg.
Mary was born in Everett, Washington on July 30, 1932. She met her husband in Germany while teaching school on the military base. Mary loved to be working and had many jobs through the years, from working at the butchers, a receptionist at a hair salon, a cooking specialist at Sam’s Club demoing new food products to members, and a medical imaging associate. She was a life member of the VFW Post 1503 and volunteered at many of the children’s parties.
Mary loved to dance, play bingo, and collect mice.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Reynolds (Ralph) of Fredericksburg and Martha Susan Thompson of Woodbridge; grandson Matthew Thompson of Caribue, ME; great-granddaughters Elizabeth Richardson and Jade Bair of Woodbridge; sisters Susan Hansberry and Jean Rohona of WA; brother Jimmy Holmstrom of CA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. John Richard Alliason; parents Martha “Pat” and Warren Holmstrom of Seattle, WA; and her sister, Joann Wiszmann of Edmonds, WA.
Interment will be held in Quantico with her husband at a future date.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
