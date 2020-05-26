On May 14, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Linstrom, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 89, from complications due to COVID-19.
Mary was born on November 21, 1930 in Chester, Pennsylvania, to Thomas and Elizabeth Coursey. She served ten years in United States Navy. Following her service, she was a dedicated Federal employee for the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, until her retirement.
On July 18, 1959 Mary married Milburne Linstrom. They raised three sons, Michael, Matthew, and Christopher and two daughters, Mary and Elizabeth.
Mary was a devout Catholic, who supported many charities. She loved to play Bingo and watch true crime television shows. The thing most important to Mary was her family. She was devoted to them and immensely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Coursey, Sr., her husband Milburne M. Linstrom, brother Thomas Coursey, Jr., sisters Catherine Methvin and Elizabeth Gattone, and her son Matthew M. Linstrom. She is survived by her sisters; Dolores Macrino, Frances Brechemin, Christina Parker, and brother, Joseph Coursey. Her sons Michael Linstrom, Christopher Linstrom, her daughters Mary Arnold, and Elizabeth Linstrom, 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Unfortunately, there will not be an open service held, due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 18825 Fuller Heights Rd., Triangle, VA 22172.
