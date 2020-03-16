Mary Lotis Weakley, 93, of Culpeper died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mountain View Nursing Home. She was born July 23, 1926 in Rappahannock to the late Albert and Betty Jenkins Corbin.
She is survived by three daughters, Frances Payne of Culpeper, Barbara Anderson of Castleton, and Ruby M. Pullen of Flint Hill; and one son, Jimmy D. Weakley (Sadie) of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Tim Jenish (Bonnie), Michelle Pullen (Joey), Praxton Pullen, David Anderson (fiancé Judy), Joshua Anderson (Andrea), Jennifer Tolbert (Allen), Jonathan Weakley (Cindy), Michael Weakley (Billie Jo); numerous great, great great and great great great grandchildren; as well as other additional family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Judd Weakley; two children, Roy R. Weakley and Mary Ann Weakley; two grandchildren, Chris Jenish and Phillip Pullen; sons-in-law, Donald Payne and Billy Anderson; and her brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Dan Edwards and Tim Jenish officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Culpeper Community Church, 11617 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 &/or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
