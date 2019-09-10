Mary Thomas Summers, 84, Tarboro, NC, formerly of Manassas, VA died Saturday September 7, 2019 at the Fountains at the Albemarle Assisted Living in Tarboro. She was the wife of the late Bradford B. Summers.
Born in Frederick on March 9, 1935 she was a daughter of the late John Butler and Mary Catherine Summers Thomas.
She received her BS degree from Hood College and taught home economics at Marsteller Middle School in Manassas, VA until her retirement and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Manassas.
She is survived by three daughters Jane Marie Bryttan of Ottawa, Canada, Julia Summers Tapp of Cary, NC and Judy Catherine Tant of Greenville, NC, five grandchildren, Drew, Missy, Sarahcate, Colby, and Ava and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Lena Mullican and Katherine McHale.
The family will receive friends on Friday September 13 from 7 to 9 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 1 PM on Saturday September 14 for the funeral home. Rev. Lynn Cairns will officiate. Interment will be made in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Myersville.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Diabetes Association.
