Matthew Louis Clarke, 61, of Park Street, Orange, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his residence. Born March 31, 1959, in Alexandria he was the son of the late James L. Clarke and Sandra K. Bruce Clarke.
He is survived by a son Stephen Clarke and Jessica Seale of Orange; fiancée Rose Reel of Orange; two brothers Timothy Clarke and wife Sandra of Haymarket, and Andrew Clarke and wife Andrea of Hobe Sound, FL; and a sister Kari C. Brown of Manassas.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Graham Cemetery, Orange. Rev. Alan Miller will officiate. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.