Maxine Driskill Woodard, age 94 of Gainesville, VA. Died on September 4, 2019 at Tribute at Heritage Village.
Maxine was born on October 26, 1924 in Prince Edward County, Virginia in the village of Darlington Heights. She was the daughter of the late George Hall Driskill and Edith Wayne Driskill.
Maxine grew up on the family farm where she learned to do all the chores children did in that era, which was anything that needed to be done to help. Maxine was one of five children.
Her sister Audrey Lenora Driskill Eppes and her brothers George and Robert Driskill predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Marvin Driskill and his wife Margie of Mount Airy, North Carolina.
Maxine and her siblings were reared in a Christian family by their parents. The values that they learned from them were forever implanted into their hearts. Maxine accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior at the age of 12 and was baptized in Spring Creek Baptist Church in the summer of 1936. She later said, “What a divine and wonderful experience to know in my heart that I am saved.” Maxine was born to serve the people and she was aware of this since the day she came into the world. She knew her destiny was nursing. She and her sister Audrey attended Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Richmond, Virginia, sponsored by the United States Navy Department during World War II. She graduated in 1945 as a Registered Nurse.
Maxine continued her nursing and caring for people during her lifetime, both in the hospital setting and in volunteer service, and then caring for her friends and family, including her husband as care giver during his retiring years.
In 1946, Maxine married W. W. (Bill) Woodard, whom she met while in nursing school. They were married 61 years. They were partners in business during their lifetime. Their businesses included residential construction and self-service storage and records management. They founded and owned Woodard Builders in Richmond and Storage America in Gainesville, VA, among other businesses.
Maxine is survived by their 5 children: William Keith Woodard (and wife Patricia) of Charlottesville, VA; Douglas Kent Woodard (and wife Nadine) of Murrells Inlet, SC ; Dean Harris Woodard (and wife Caroline) of Marion, VA; Karen Maxine Woodard Eachus of Boston, VA; and Barry Driskill Woodard (and wife Robyn) of Gainesville, VA. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Christina Karen Eachus Dean and is survived by 16 grandchildren: William Daniel Woodard, Andrew Booth Woodard, Matthew Douglas Woodard, Jennifer Nicole Woodard Brown, Jonathan David Woodard, David Dean Woodard, Joseph Dale Woodard, Daniel James Woodard, Janie Christine Elizabeth Woodard, Ellen Avey Madison Woodard, Jason Michael Eachus, Michelle Virginia Eachus Johnson, Nicholas William Eachus, Amber Kellie Woodard, Brooklyn Nicole Woodard, and Weston Clarke Woodard. She is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren.
One of the most memorable highlights of her life was skydiving on her 80th birthday. She celebrated a “perfect jump” and a “perfect landing”. She enjoyed traveling and writing stories of her travel adventures to Alaska, Hong Kong, Canada, and cruises to faraway places with her husband and friends. At the age of eighty, she and Bill built a home in beautiful Miramar Lakes, Florida. She remained in the Fort Myers area until returning to Gainesville, VA, in 2015.
Maxine compiled a book on the life of her husband “Stirring the Pot of the Woodard Family” with the assistance of family and friends who contributed to its contents. She did this as a gift to their children and grandchildren in honor of her husband Bill.
Maxine also compiled a book of jokes, “Laughing with Life Into the Golden Years”, from jokes given to her by friends and family to give away to the sick, her family and friends, and those who needed a little joy.
Maxine will be remembered for her cooking, especially her spaghetti sauce, stuffing balls, tacos and potato salad which unfortunately did not follow a reproducible recipe. She enjoyed golf, continuing at the driving range into her later years.
Maxine was a vibrant person who lived a life of love to her children, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, family and friends. She was a servant of God with love in her heart for Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She looked forward to the day of her departure when she would join her family and friends who had gone on before her in Heaven.
The family is extremely grateful for the loving care Maxine received from caregivers from Compassionate Care for Seniors.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross and the Alzheimer’s Association.
