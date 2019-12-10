Michael D. Zemsky, born March 19, 1952, passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 67.
A scientist and inventor most recently dedicated to helping and saving feral, stray, abandoned and injured cats, Mike was a kind and gentle man of keen intelligence and wit.
He is survived by his sister Randi Zemsky (Bob Lane) of Philadelphia, PA, his brother Howard Zemsky (Leslie) of Buffalo, NY, his niece Kayla Zemsky (Michael Myers), his nephews Harry Zemsky, Jared Slipman, and David Zemsky, and his aunts Anne Kass and Myra Kushner.
Private graveside services were held in Buffalo, NY on December 8th. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Feline Health Center at Cornell University (235 Hungerford Hill Rd, Ithaca, NY 14853; vet.cornell.edu), Rapp Cats (P.O. Box 307, Washington, VA22747; rappcats.org) or any other no-kill shelter dedicated to caring for and protecting cats.
