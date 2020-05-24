Nelson “Frankie” Franklin Jenkins, III, 45, or Washington, VA, died Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, VA.
He was born April 27, 1975, in Warrenton, VA, the son of Nelson Franklin Jenkins II and Janet Kay Cloud Jenkins. Frankie was a master electrician and worked for Smithsonian Conservation Biological Institute )SCBI) in Front Royal, VA.
He married Dawn Marie Nichols Jenkins, February 14, 2013 in Winchester, VA.
Along with his wife and parents he is survived by his daughters, Kayla Lynne Jenkins of Front Royal and Courtney Danielle Jenkins of Washington, VA; step daughter, Deanna Louise Heward (David) of West Virginia; step son, Justin Lee McKinney (Tori) of Indiana; grandson, Jackson Kaine Huffer, twin brother, Chrstopher Adam Jenkins (Angie) of Washington, VA; sister Julie Michelle Banks (Greg) of Washington, VA; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Willow.
Because of social distancing concerns, there will be a private service for the family only. A Celebration of Life will be held later, May 29, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at Jones Funeral Home, 5485 Mulberry Street, Stephens City, VA 22655.
