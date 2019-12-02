Patricia Anne Caton, 78, died peacefully in her sleep on October 31, 2019. Patricia was born on July 7, 1941, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Agnes and Andrew Grogan. She was in the middle of the middle: the second of three daughters and the fourth of six children. Middle children are often their family’s peacekeeper—empathetic and loyal—and she was certainly those things and more. In addition to being the best mom her children could have asked for, Patricia earned her college degree, with honors, while caring for her two small children. She had a successful career, culminating in her position as an Administrative Specialist for the Prince William County Circuit Court Judges’ Chambers where she kept everything running smoothly. She loved her work and the people she worked with.
Patricia is survived by her son, Darren, and daughter-in-law, Jessica; her daughter, Kimberley; her older sister, Agnes, and brother-in-law, Robert; her stepchildren and extended Caton family; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Joey, Billy, and Andy; nieces Mary and Kristen; husband, Leo; and many furry, four-legged family members. Her family takes comfort in knowing they are all together again.
Stories about Patricia have a common thread: her kindness. She always put others before herself. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you share kindness in her memory: leave a generous tip for your server, buy coffee for the person behind you at the Starbucks drive-thru, always be quick with encouraging words. Donations can also be made in Patricia’s honor to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, your local animal rescue, or a charity close to your own heart.
A funeral mass will be held for Patricia on Friday, December 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas, VA. A reception will be held at the church afterwards.ousins, nieces, great nieces and nephews.
