Pearl Isabel (Hartman) Antinozzi passed on October 14, 2019, ending a life of 97 years. Pearl was the faithful wife of Daniel Steven Antinozzi from March 31, 1951 until Daniel’s death on August 5, 2018.
Pearl descended from a large, German-Swiss, Protestant family that immigrated before the
American Revolution and settled in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. Through the centuries her family stayed close to their religious and farming traditions. World War Two brought a new path for Pearl. She began medical studies in association with the “United States Cadet Nursing Corps” and received the certification of Registered Nurse in 1947 after graduating Temple University in Philadelphia. Pearl continued to practice nursing professionally for much of her life at the facility now known as “The Arlington Hospital”.
Daniel met Pearl while living in Philadelphia following his first discharge from the United Stated Army after World War II. As their relationship developed, the Army remembered its relationship with Daniel and called him back to service. As a long deployment for Daniel loomed, they decided to wed. Pearl joined Dan on his mission to Germany, where began their family.
Upon marriage Pearl converted to Roman Catholicism. Pearl became a dedicated practitioner of Catholicism and a member of Saint Ann Parish of Arlington, VA for the balance of her life.
Upon the family’s return from Germany in the Mid 1950’s they soon settled in the Arlington Virginia Area where Dan and Pearl would live for the remainder of their lives.
Pearl had a strong and expansive view of her role as mother and manager of the household. She always felt fortunate to have grandchildren grow up immediately nearby, extending her active family role through two full generations.
Pearl’s Pennsylvania upbringing endowed her with a wide range of skills that she practiced with tireless energy throughout her life complementing her management of households. When it came to practicing skills, Pearl was above all a perfectionist.
The agricultural heritage was often the one friends, and neighbors typically recognized first. Pearl was an expert cultivator of both garden vegetables and ornamentals. An always heartfelt experience was to return with Pearl to her extended family in Pennsylvania during harvest season when the homes were converted into literal canning factories for the preservation of both vegetables and the abundance of fruit grown on their farms. If a Hartman served you delicious peaches any time of the year you knew who did the canning.
There was no craft related to any type of needlework that Pearl could not practice at the highest level. Her many creations decorated the home. Others adorned the ones she loved. Sewing clothing was always a special passion.
Pearl’s passion for family and extensive skills always reached their crescendo during the holiday season. One full sized, elaborately decorated Christmas Tree was never enough. The holiday home was filled with the fragrances of a continuous stream of delicious home-made meals that always included an abundance of homemade sweets. Her brisk pace of food preparation during the Holiday Season declined only slightly during the balance of the year. And for those grandchildren growing up far away, elaborate care packages of cookies were sent, arriving in perfect condition due to Daniel’s careful packing.
Pearl is survived by her children Steven and Mary, their spouses, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Inurnment with Religious Rites will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, Sept 3rd, 2020. Pearl will be laid to rest with her Husband. The grave is located at Section 12A, immediately North of the Tomb of the Unknown, Grave Site #807.
The family deeply regrets inurnment related gatherings and life celebrations will be limited to the immediate family due to the COVID virus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.