On Friday, October 18, 2019, Peggy Jean ‘PJ’ Gilmer, loving mother of three daughters, passed away at age 69 in Saint Augestine, Florida with her girls by her side.
Peggy was born on February 22, 1950 in Manassas, Virginia to Virginia Mae and Champ Lee Jones. A graduate of Osbourn High School, Peggy started her career working at the Pentagon with the Defense Intelligence Agency. It was here that she met her husband, Robert Gilmer, with whom she raised three daughters. Peggy went on to receive her Associates Degree. working in real estate while supporting her daughter’s activities by volunteering in the Manassas and Northern Virginia swim and soccer communities as well as Prince William County Schools. Later in life, Peggy was an entrepreneur and sports bar owner. The family’s fondest memories include many vacations and time spent at the beach.
Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia, and father, Champ. She is survived by her three daughters, Khristy, Tiffanie, and Karri, her son-in-law Ralph, and her four loving grandchildren, Olivia, Reilly, Khloe and RJ. Per Peggy’s wishes, the family will have a private celebration of her life.ther and friend, who will be greatly missed.
