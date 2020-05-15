Philip Alan Jordan died unexpectedly on May 7, 2020.
He was the son of the late Willard W. Jordan and Dawn A. (John) Jordan, Kittanning, Pennsylvania. Phil resided in Dale City, Virginia for the last 30 plus years; he worked for Ricoh, retiring in October 2019.
Phil is survived by his wife Theresa Mullen Jordan, and his children; Christopher Jordan (Kristin), Manassas, Virginia; Sarah Jordan (Jesse Coburn), Butler, Pennsylvania; Amber Jordan Byrd (Andrew), Bluffton, South Carolina, his grandchildren; Colton Byrd and Anders Jordan, step-mother Betty J. (Transue Crispen) Jordan, his siblings; Billy Jordan, Haddix, Kentucky, Elizabeth "Libby" and Jim Crissman (brother-in-law) Kittanning, Pennsylvania, Joyce Sherry Templeton, Pennsylvania. Phil is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.
Phil was proud to be a native son of Kittanning, Pennsylvania. He loved getting together with his family any chance he could get. He was a Steelers fan and later a die-hard Redskins fan. If you knew Phil, you knew he was a huge AC/DC fan and air guitarist extraordinaire. He loved being at home. He enjoyed getting the yard in shape; mowing the lawn, trimming the trees and humanely eradicating squirrels messing with his bird feeder. Phil was always optimistic, positive, and hopeful. What made Phil the happiest was knowing his children were happy and thriving. He loved keeping up with them on social media and was so proud to be a grandfather to Colton and Anders. May he continue to shower us with dad jokes from heaven. The last act of love we have to give to our beloved Phil is the deep grief we feel in losing him.
Please go to www.mountcastle.net to visit Phil's obituary page and leave a condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.