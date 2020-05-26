Richard Alan Musselman passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Rick was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on April 22, 1966. He was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge, Virginia, where he lived in Occoquan, in the Musselman Family Home, established in 1930.
He is survived by his mother, Constance Musselman, and is predeceased by his father, Amos Nelson Musselman. He is also survived by his sister, Robin Musselman Rudd, and her husband Joe, as well as their children Matthew and Madison, his brother Anthony Juniper and his son William. He leaves behind his only son, Joseph Nelson Musselman, and Joe’s mother, Julie Richards. Rick also leaves behind a very special friend, Molly McHenry, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him very much.
Rick spent the last nine years as the Sports Editor for the Fort Belvoir Eagle. He loved the soldiers and their families and took a great deal of pride in his participation within the Army community; from watching the soldiers compete and learning and reporting their stories, to watching the families’ children grow over the years through their respective teams, the relationships built with staff… he always took joy in cheering for the Bulldogs. He had a special place in his heart for the Wounded Warriors and carried their stories with him always.
Rick was a graduate of Woodbridge Senior High School (1984) and George Mason University. He was a professional photographer who ran RMP Studios for 20 years. He was also a prolific writer and published author (“Hellfire” and “Ghost Town”), as well as an accomplished musician who performed in the NoVa area for many years.
His was a gentle and kind soul who will be missed every day by all those whose lives he touched. He was the best example of grace under pressure and a very good man.
