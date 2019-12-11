Richard Reidinger — January 6, 1943 - December 10, 2019
Richard Reidinger, one of the early Peace Corps volunteers in India and a 30-year agricultural economist with the World Bank, devoted his life to innovative development work that continues to impact the lives of millions in India, China, Nepal, Thailand, and other nations around the world.
More importantly, Dick has left a remarkable legacy in his family and community.
He was a loving husband to Judy, his wife of 54 years, and father to daughter Shaunti Feldhahn and son Rick Reidinger, both of whom credit their dad with showing them how to love well, be a great parent, and tell bad jokes. He and Judy have four grandchildren.
From 1994 through 2018, Dick and Judy poured themselves into Rappahannock County including as active members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, Virginia, the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Lion’s Club, and the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund. Following Dick’s strokes, they moved to Atlanta to be near family in September 2018.
Dick’s memorial service will take place at Trinity Episcopal, at 2 pm on December 18, 2019, followed by a reception and internment of ashes. Donations in Dick’s memory can be made to the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Rappahannock Lion’s Club, or the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.