Richard VanZandt Wayland, 87, of Culpeper passed away October 21, 2020. He was born October 3, 1933 in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
Richard, known by family and friends as “Dickie”, joined the U .S. Army as a teenager and later transferred to the U. S. Navy. He retired from the U. S. Navy in 1970. He then worked for Rochester Rope Corporation in Culpeper and as a civilian for the Department of Defense at the former Vint Hill Farms Station in Warrenton.
Richard lived most of his life (almost 50 years) in Rappahannock County, Virginia.
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy; his son, Rick (Cindy); grandchildren, Dennis (Kate) and Kelly; and great-granddaugh- ter, Mia. He is predeceased by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
A funeral service was held October 29, 2020, in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Virginia, with Pastor Ron Poe officiating. Interment followed at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Grounds). The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Richard’s memory to Woodville Baptist Church, 4629 Sperryville Pike, Woodville, Virginia 22749.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Wayland family through clore-english.com. The Wayland family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
