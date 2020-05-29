Robert Arthur Seefeldt, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 while receiving hospice care. Bob, as he was more commonly known, was born in Marietta, Minnesota and grew up on a farm where he developed a lifelong love of agriculture that would shape his future career. Despite growing up during the Depression in a home with no electricity or running water, Bob always spoke fondly of those years, and even wrote a memoir of his childhood experiences to share with the extended family.
After a three year stint with the Army Security Agency, Bob used the G.I. Bill to fund his studies at the University of Minnesota. Bob was the first member of his family to earn a college degree. An indifferent student in high school, Bob discovered he loved teaching. He taught high school Agriculture Education in Ivanhoe, MN for a decade and went on to earn a M.S. degree in Agriculture Education from the University of Maryland in 1967. He later went to work at the national headquarters of Future Farmers of America in Alexandria, VA. He worked there as a program specialist for decades before his retirement in 1996.
Bob married Kathleen Kenna Seefeldt in 1962 and they had three children. After accepting the position with FFA, Bob and Kathy moved to Prince William County in 1970 where they became active members of the community and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Through his work at FFA, Bob traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. He did global mission work in Slovakia with the Lutheran Church and had friends around the world. A gregarious man, Bob never met a stranger. He was extremely energetic and volunteered constantly. He was active with The ARC of Prince William County since the 1970s and was beloved by the workers at Spinaweb in Occoquan. He was very active in assisting Vietnamese refugees who resettled in the United States and, after retirement, organized tour groups to Europe, and traveled to China to use his carpentry skills to help build playgrounds and child care centers at orphanages.
Through his travels, he became interested in genealogy. Working with other family members, he painstakingly researched and produced two large volumes of family history. These were bound in hardcover and shared with the extended family.
For many though, Bob will best be remembered for his vocation as a crafter and his devotion as a grandfather. A favorite hobby turned into a second career when he retired and focused on his woodworking. Bob was a popular fixture at craft shows throughout the DC Metro area. He called the money he made his "fun money" and spent it all on his family and favorite charities.
As a grandfather, he was legendary. He could typically be seen wearing an "I'm the PopPop" t-shirt and often had at least one grandchild and a golden retriever in tow. Summers were spent at their cottage on Chincoteague Island, Virginia where he taught them how to use a scroll saw, listen to polka music and be kind to others.
Bob is predeceased by his son, Steven Seefeldt, and his brothers Roger and Herbert Seefeldt. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Seefeldt, son Rob Seefeldt, daughter Paula Seefeldt, son-in-law Jeremy Wladis, and grandchildren Haley Seefeldt Holland, Alex Seefeldt, Kenna and Rose Wladis, sisters Viola Dohrer and Shirley Drobny (John), family friend Nicole Clapp, sister-in-laws Gayle and Jan Seefeldt, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be conducted on June 10, 2020 followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc of Greater Prince William County.
