Robert O. Bridges, age 93, died June 28, 2020, in Richmond Virginia. In his lifetime, Mr. Bridges resided in Chantilly, Manassas, Washington, VA; later Charlottesville and Richmond. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Bridges; his parents Oscar and Gertrude Bridges; his five siblings: Thomas Bridges who died as a marine on Iwo Jima, William Bridges, Charles Bridges, John (Jack) Bridges, Jane Jackson, and his grandson William Erin Wood of Richmond.
Survived by his four daughters: Sharon B. Wood of Richmond, Donna B. Harris (Bob) of Charlottesville/now Richmond, Brenda B. Cox (Frank) of Charlottesville, Pam B. Roberts (Mitch) of Darien CT. Ten grandchildren: Justin Harris, Byron Harris (Tyler) of Richmond; Taylor Wood (Kristen) of Wantagh, NY, Vaden Cox (Nichole) of Huntersville NC, Austin Cox (Caroline) of Nashville, TN, Kendall Cox of Bryn Mawr PA, Cabell Cox (Chelsea) of Charlottesville; Cara Cox (Andrew) of Charlotte NC, Weston Roberts (Brianna) of Charleston SC, Bren Carson (Daniel) of Franklin TN. And 17 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and their families.
Born 1926 in Clarendon, Virginia, Bob grew up in Chantilly, graduated from Herndon High School, and enlisted at age 16 in the Army Air Corps. With two older brothers in active military in WWII, Bob was eager to serve, as well. He graduated from Duquesne University as a cadet corporal. In 1948, he married Helen Styer of Sterling, Virginia and founded two businesses, running them simultaneously for more than five decades: R. O. Bridges Insurance and R. O. Bridges Commercial Real Estate.
From the 1950s into 1970s, he was a lay speaker and board member of the Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and youth groups. Civic service included: Dulles Airport formation committee, Manassas Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Lions Club, founder of the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Manassas and sponsor of Little League teams. When Mr. and Mrs. Bridges moved to Rappahannock County in 1976, they ran Eagle’s Nest Lodge B & B while raising Polled Hereford cattle on Reality Farm. The farm and his own veterinary care of his herd was a passion.
Grandad, as he was known to his family, was a humble, hardworking, generous, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a man of faith and patriotism, a member of the “greatest generation” who loved life and loved to laugh. “A generous soul will prosper; he who refreshes others will himself be refreshed” (Proverbs 11:25) and “He who walks righteously in his integrity; how happy are his children a er him” (Proverbs 20:7). His children and grandchildren are grateful for his example and legacy.
The family would like to thank Grandad’s devoted caregivers, Ashley Grooms and LaKeisha Grooms as well as Elmcro Assisted Living for their loving care and attention.
A private burial will be held by immediate family with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to: The Covenant School Scholarship Fund, 175 Hickory St., Charlottesville, Va. 22902 or Eternity Church, 1200 Wilmington Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227, or the Salvation Army, 207 Ridge St. Charlottesville, Va. 22902. Guestbook: www.virginiacremate.com
