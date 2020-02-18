Robert Wayne Alexander, age 77, of Fairfax, Virginia passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2020 at Fort Belvoir Army Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 23, 1942 in Joliet, Illinois the son of the late Robert Burns Alexander and Harriet Rose Bebee. He lived in Joliet Illinois for 17 years until he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam Veteran and spent 21 years serving his country until June of 1980. Robert continued his love for cooking and culinary management eventually retiring from Eurest Dining Services. His lasting support of Military Veterans was displayed by hosting yearly picnics for the Fairfax Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 10 that he was a member of.
In retirement Robert enjoyed being the “#1 Washington Redskins Fan”, swimming, going to the movies, trips with his wife to the casinos, family vacations to the beach, family reunions, and supporting his grandchildren in all of their endeavours. He was also a proud member of the Husbands of the Daughters of the American Revolution (HODAR) for the Elizabeth McIntosh Hamilton DAR Chapter In Manassas VA.
Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jacqulyn Fitzgerald Alexander; four children, son John Francis Alexander of Columbia Md, daughters Penny Alexander Habib, Debra Lorraine Alexander, Robin Alexander Gazes all of Manassas, Virginia; sister, Patrcia Rose Kelly of Wilmington, Illinois; brothers, Jack Alexander and wife Stevie of Joliet, Illinois, Donald Alexander of Wilmington, Illinois, William Alexander and wife Lois of Joliet, Illinois, Charles Alexander and wife Pam of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann Hull of Olney, Md, Joe and Karen Rogers of Alexandria, Va, John and Suzette Fitzgerald of Frederick, Md; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Strasberg) Alexander; sons-in-law, Lawrence Wiliam Gazes and Brandon Cleveland; grandchildren, Daniel Strasberg and wife Katie; Alexandra, Rachel, Richard Jr., Charles, Samantha Habib; Jackie, Willie, Reagan Gazes; Journni, Jodeci, Jazeliani, Jakota Coates; great grandchild, Emily Strasberg; and many loving family members.
Predeceased by Dwayne and Eunice (Alexander) Loomis, Arthur and Barbara (Alexander) Meyer, Thelma (Alexander) Grzincic survived by Michael Grzincic, Deloris Alexander survived by Donald Alexander, John Alexander (deceased) survived by Pam Alexander, Donald Kelly survived by Patricia Kelly (Alexander), Richard Kenneth Habib (deceased) survived by Penny Habib (Alexander).
Pallbearers; John Alexander, Will Gazes, John Fitzgerald, Richard K. Habib Jr., Stephen Hull, Daniel Strasberg, Brandon Cleveland.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, Virginia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 starting at 11:00 am located at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
To send a donation to the Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Foundation, flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert Wayne Alexander please visit https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ or our Sym- pathy Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.