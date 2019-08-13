Ronald M. Kramer of Winter Haven, FL was born March 16, 1929 in Savannah GA, grew up in Charleston, SC, attended Military School in Jacksonville, FL and passed on July 13, 2019. He developed an early love of music and the arts attending classes at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Ron performed as a solo pianist, as well as radio announcer, in Miami Beach, FL for several years before joining the US Army in 1950 during the Korean War but medical conditions kept him stateside. His background with music and arts resulted in him supporting the USO where he developed the mobile platform that Bob Hope and other entertainer’s used for the overseas USO troop shows. In 1964 Ron moved to the Washington D.C. area where he performed for Presidential in- augurations from 1964 to 2004. He played at most premier hotels as the Willard, Grand, Four Seasons, Mayflower, Washington Plaza, Hay Adams, Ritz Carlton. For over nine years he and his trio were the featured musical attraction in the Shoreham Marque Lounge along with Mark Russell and were regulars on the bill in the Blue Room with such luminaries as Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Bobby Venton, and Gladys Knight. He was one of the premier pianists in the greater Washington area and performed at the Corcoran Gallery, Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center, State Department and numerous Embassies. Mr. Kramer was very active in the Masons Fraternal Organization for over 58 years and became a Master Mason in Charleston, S.C. Friendship Lodge #9. Ron affiliated with Cochran Lodge #271, The Plains Virginia in 2002 and became Worshipful Master in 2006. He was an active 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of the Alexandria Valley and Past President of the Blue Ridge Scottish Rite Club. He became District Deputy Grand Master in 2009. He is survived by his wife Barbara S. Kramer of Winter Haven, FL, daughter Heather McLean and his two grandchildren children, Whitney and Carson, of Austin, TX, and daughter Michelle Cof- fey and grandson Dakota (Cody) Coffey, of Stuarts Draft, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack Carl Kramer and Sarah Alma Baird Kramer of Vero Beach, FL, and daughter Lisa Ann Kramer of Rougemont, NC. A Masonic and Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155 in the Magnolia Room and Terrace. A light fare will be served following the services. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are sent in the name of Ronald M. Kramer, to Shriners Hospital for Children – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or Masonic Home of Virginia, Administration Office, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, VA 23231
