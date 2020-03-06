Ronnie Earl Graham, age 87 of Wytheville, VA died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 peacefully at home.
Ronnie was born on August 5, 1932 in Bluefield, WV to William Earl and Ruth Kirby Graham.
Ronnie was an educator by heart and touched many lives throughout his long career. After graduating from Bluefield College in Virginia and a term in the Air Force, he received his Masters in English from University of Virginia. He then pursued a teaching career that led him to an assistant and then principalship in schools in Prince William County. He retired as the Director of Personnel, Prince William County Schools, and ended a career that he loved and where he earned the respect of so many.
It was his love of the outdoors and his family, that then led him to return to the mountains of Southwest Virginia. It was in Wythe County, Virginia, where he settled and enjoyed the beautiful and calm surroundings of an old log cabin and swinging bridge with his equally adventurous wife. When time called for a simpler way of life, they moved into the nearby town of Wytheville, VA where they lived out his 87 wonderful years.
Ronnie’s family was the most important part of his life. He cultivated a home full of love and understanding that equaled no other. His kind heart and sense of humor made everyone know a sense of belonging - especially his wife and three sons.
“Country roads, take me home to the place I belong.”
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Keith Graham and is survived by his wife, Mary Sauls Graham; his sons Randall Warren Graham and partner Stephen Oates, and Christopher Blake Graham and wife Rose Graham and grandson Blake Christopher Graham; his sister Linda and husband Mat Walinski; niece Elizabeth Walinski and nephew Mark Walinski and his beloved pet buddy, Bennet.
The Family will be honoring his life with a celebration of family and friends in Northern Virginia in the Spring. Donations made be made in his memory to a charity of your choice.
