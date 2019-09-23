Rosie Mullany

Rosemary (Rosie) Jane Trickey Mullany, former resident of Washington, VA, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019, at English Meadows Assisted Living in Culpeper, VA, at the age of 94. She was born June 2, 1925, on a small farm in Owasa, Iowa, to Floyd and Marie Trickey. She was the last of her family, as her only brother, Jim Trickey, died in 2017.
Rosie was buried in the cemetery of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Washington, VA, on July 12, 2019.
Rosie attended both Briar Cliff College and the University of Iowa, graduating with a business degree in 1948. She married Stephen (Bill) W. Mullany, an English major and poet, in 1949. Bill had served in the Army Air Force as a Radioman during WWII, flying 36 missions over the English Channel. They moved to St. Louis, MO, where Bill pursued a PHD in English and Poetry at Washington University on the GI Bill. St. Louis is also where all five of their surviving children were born before moving to Alexandria, Virginia. Bill had a job offer in the State Department, and eventually a post as an Economic Advisor in the Economic Development Agency at the Commerce Dept. in Washington, DC. Rosie and Bill were married for 33 years, divorced in 1985. Bill Mullany died in 1997.
Rosie was a strong advocate for the Arts, Civil Rights, Catholic charities, Democratic Politics, and feminist causes from the 60s through the 90s. In the 60’s, she was elected as Democratic Committeewoman in Alexandria, VA. She also worked tirelessly on various Democratic Presidential campaigns and helped Ira L. Robinson become the first black Alexandria City Council member.
Rosie and Bill became closely involved in the Civil Rights Movement shortly after moving to Alexandria, VA in 1963. In 1969, she and Bill helped found an ecumenical organization called ALIVE! https://alive-inc.org/ that just celebrated its 50th anniversary. From those small beginnings, forty congregations now serve hundreds of needy families with housing, food, furnishings and many other social services. In the late 1960s, Rosie personally helped several families buy and furnish homes using Federal housing funds.
In 1974-1977, she directed, and then produced, the 1970s public radio show called “National Town Meeting”, broadcasted with a live audience at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC. https://www.nytimes.com/1976/03/28/archives/town-meetings-thrive-in-capital-weekly-debates-draw-big-kennedy.html She developed a variety of timely topical shows and debates, inviting many important players in the political, social and celebrity world of that time: George Will, Ted Kennedy, Dr. Benjamin Spock, Carol Channing, Masters and Johnson, Arthur Ashe, Phyllis Schlafley, among many others.
She next worked at the Small Business Administration, doing speaking engagements, writing grants and supporting women in small businesses throughout the country. Later, she became the Technical Representative of the U.S. Dept. of Commerce’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization where she worked until her retirement in 1992.
Probably the most important achievement she was proud of was the following: passing federal legislation in support of the wives of Federal Employees, who were divorced from their spouses. https://www.reaganlibrary.gov/sites/default/files/digitallibrary/smof/policydev/barr/box-003/40-035-21969590-003-007-2018.pdf It took a year to form a large lobbying group of spouses and together with Rep. Pat Schroeder (D-CO), they helped write a law that allowed them to receive Federal benefits, to which up until then, they were not entitled. Miraculously, the House, the Senate and Pres. Reagan signed H.R. 2300 (98th): Civil Service Retirement Spouse Equity Act of 1984, on Nov. 9, 1984. The bill “provides that a former spouse of a Federal employee who is married to such employee for ten years or more shall be entitled to a portion of such employee’s annuity and to a portion of the annuity of any surviving spouse of such employee, and for other purposes.”
Her children and grandchildren were encouraged to develop skills in either writing, music, acting, painting, sculpture, photography, design or film. Their upbringing was quite joyous in this regard. All children developed many talents in several artistic fields. Locally, some may know Tom Mullany and wife Kerrie Gabbay, both artists, and Joanie Ballard (Rosie’s primary caregiver over many years), along with her husband Robert H. Ballard, shop & gallery owners of R.H. Ballard, all residing in Washington, VA. They moved to Rappahannock in the late 90s, encouraged by their mother.
Rosie was briefly married to Walter O. Day of Flint Hill, VA. They traveled to Guatemala, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland together. Moving to Flint Hill in 1994 after she retired, was when her relationship with the The Little Theatre of Washington and R.A.A.C. began. In 1994 she developed the R.A.A.C. film series, bringing monthly current movies to the theater at Little Washington. She would drive to movies with her close friend, the late Claudia Mitchell of Washington, VA, and view as many as three films a day and choose which ones to present them each month at the Theatre.
She always had a passion for films, photography, and international travel. She traveled to more than 160 countries in her lifetime and enjoyed learning the history of other cultures.
Her last ten years she encountered many medical challenges, and in 2014 moved to English Meadows Assisted Living facility, in Culpeper, where she lived until her death.
Rosie is survived by her five children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Stephen Mullany Jr. (and Janet), Maureen Hartnett (and Kevin), Joanie Ballard (and Robert), Jim Mullany (and Marjorie), Tom Mullany (and Kerrie). Surviving grandchildren and great grandchildren include: Mike Hartnett (and Jocelyn), Lydia Green (and Stefan Green), Alison Hill, Will Mullany, Sam Mullany, Madeline Mullany, Riley Mullany. Three great-granddaughters; Evangeline Hartnett, Merryweather Hartnett and Sun Hartnett, of Pittsburgh, PA.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on Sunday, September 29, 1:00-4:00 pm at the Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.