Roy J. “Jerry” Callahan, 77 passed away on February 5, 2020 at Saint John Regional Hospital in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, with his three daughters by his side.
Jerry was born on August 19, 1942 in Crawford, Tennessee. Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy and after twenty years of service, retired as a Chief in 1979. He was stationed in Spain and Iceland, as well as many stations within the United States. He spent many years on the USS Narwhal (SSN 671) and retired while stationed in Groton, Connecticut.
For the last thirty plus years, Jerry divided his time between Saint John, New Brunswick, where for many years he owned Callahan’s Sports Bar, and Lakeland, Florida, so that he could be close to the Cincinnati Reds’ spring training camp (and away from the cold weather). However, he always made his way back to Virginia, especially to spend Christmas with his family. Jerry’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He loved each one of them dearly. Jerry was an avid sports fan; especially for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds.
Jerry is survived by many family members who love him so much and already miss him more than words can express. He is survived by Jean Callahan of Manassas, Virginia, and their four children: Jerry Callahan of Douglasville, Georgia; Cheryl Powell (Gary) of Dale City Virginia; Lourie Thornton (Greg) of Stafford, Virginia; and Kim Callahan of Manassas, Virginia, as well as eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his brothers Gary “Bruce” Howard (Kathy), and Mark “Mack” Howard (Connie), and his companion Heather Campbell.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Carl Callahan; his mother and step-father, Opal and Millard Howard; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Paul and Mariana Durr; his sister, Donna Daniel; his brother, Randy Howard; his grandson, Matthew Pratt; his nephew, Donnie Grzywinski; and his cherished cat, Sinatra.
Jerry will be laid to rest with full military funeral honors at the Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia on February 28, 2020 at noon. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
