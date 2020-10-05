Russell B. Eggleton, age 40, died due to a hit and run on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Russell was born and raised in the City of Falls Church and attended Falls Church City Schools K-12, graduating with the George Mason High School Class of 1998.
An EMT at The George Washington University Hospital Emergency Room for the last 13 years, Russ loved his work. Beloved by all that knew him — and everyone knew Russ — he dedicated his life to serving others, professionally and personally. He was an amazing husband, an extraordinary father, and a friend to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Anita; daughters Ana, Leah, and Alexa; parents Russell and Elinor Eggleton; sisters Suzanne Young and Lisa Dejo; as well as 10 nieces and nephews.
Services will be held this week at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia. All the information can be found here: www.caringbridge.org/visit/russeggleton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.