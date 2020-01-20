Ruth Fair White, 102, of Lake Ridge, Virginia, and formerly of Homestead, Florida, and Canton, Ohio, peacefully passed away on January 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, David D. White, Jr., and her daughter in law, Annmarie. She was pre-deceased by her husband, D. D. White, Sr., an educator and a veteran of World War I, her parents, and her three brothers. She is also survived by her three grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren; and many extended family members.
Ruth grew up in Ohio, where she lived as a young adult. Before the Second World War, she was a comptometer operator and shift supervisor. During the Second World War she worked on the production line for Goodyear Aircraft Company in Akron, Ohio where she helped to build B26 and B29 bombers.
After the war she moved to Florida, where she met and married her husband. In 1952, she moved to Homestead, Florida where she was a secretary, bookkeeper, and office manager for the Royal Palm Ice Plant. She was an active member of Homestead First United Methodist Church, a volunteer with the local Red Cross office, and a volunteer with the James Archer Smith Hospital. Gifted with a beautiful voice, she was a member of the church choir, and was often asked to sing solos during services.
In 1985 she moved to Woodbridge, Virginia, to live near her son and his family for the remainder of her life. She was a charter member of the newly formed Old Bridge United Methodist Church. She helped with vacation bible school, participated in the choir, and was an active member of the Silver Pilgrims group. For many years she generously donated her time to the church, making hats and scarves for the homeless in the area. She also donated her time, cooking, and sewing abilities to the Prince William County schools where her daughter in law worked. A devoted Christian, she remained active in the church until she became unable to travel outside her home during the last years of her life.
Ruth was dearly loved by her family, friends, and anyone who knew her. She was always involved in somehow helping people by donating her time or gifts. She was always available to help her neighbors. She loved to bake cookies (which she was known for throughout her family), cook big meals (especially fried chicken), and sew for family and friends. Throughout her life she loved traveling around the world and across the United States with family and friends. She always looked for the good in people and never spoke negatively about anyone.
The family celebrates her life knowing that she is at eternal peace with The Lord. Her family suggests donations in her memory be made to: Old Bridge United Methodist Church, Lake Ridge, Virginia, Homestead First United Methodist Church, Homestead, Florida, and the American Red Cross.
