Sandra Elizabeth Willis passed away on September 5, 2020 after a brief battle with Parkinsonism complicated by Dementia.
She was born on November 1, 1939 in Niagara Falls, NY to parents Herman Winker and Emma Brenno. She was the youngest of 7 children and is the last to join her parents and siblings in heaven. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1957. She was married in 1960 to Ronald Dexheimer and had 2 daughters; Jeanne (Shallcross) in 1965 and Lisa (Whitmer) in 1967. She spent many years as an Army wife stationed in various places before settling in VA. In 1980 she married Ronald Willis and moved to Dale City, VA where she worked for Prince William County and lived happily until her last days. She has 4 grandchildren; Troy & Kevin Shallcross and Kirsten & Sean Whitmer. She enjoyed drawing, cake decorating, upholstery and gardening.
Friends may call on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA. The funeral service will be at Pierce Funeral Home on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:30 am with interment to follow at 1:00 pm at Quantico National Cemetery on Joplin Rd in Prince William County, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.