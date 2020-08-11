Sharon Katherine Parnarouskis, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Manassas, Virginia, on August 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 23, 1941, in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Howard William and Helena Katherine (Korff) Allred. She grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she attended Monte Cassino School. Sharon graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1965 with a bachelors in Spanish from the College of Arts and Sciences. Soon after, she met Michael Charles Parnarouskis in Mobile, Alabama, where they wed in 1966. The couple raised three children in Manassas, Virginia. Sharon retired from AT&T after many years as a Human Resources Supervisor.
Sharon was an avid Bridge player, participating in several local Bridge groups. She also spent countless hours volunteering for CASA as Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in need, as well as helping the Boosters for Stonewall Jackson Senior High School in town, long after her children graduated from the school. She loved to travel, spend time with her family and friends, and enjoyed an occasional margarita.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband: Dr. Michael Charles Parnarouskis; her brother: Robert Allred and sister-in-law: Carol Sue Allred.
She is survived by her three children: Michael Parnarouskis, Jr. (wife Barbara), Lisa Parnarouskis, and Elaine Parnarouskis; two brothers: William Allred (wife Elizabeth), and Richard Allred (wife Jennifer); grandchildren: Vaughn David, Lindsey Parnarouskis, Ashley Mullins (husband Connor), Amanda Parnarouskis, Andrew Parnarouskis, Megan Webb, and Haley Parnarouskis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia. Immediately following the Mass, the family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home across from All Saints Catholic Church. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity in loving memory Sharon Parnarouskis.
Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.