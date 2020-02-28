Our Beloved mother (Shelby L. Schockley) 79, of Manassas, VA went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. Shelby was surrounded by her Family.
Shelby was born on April 1, 1940 in Manassas, VA, To Margaret L. Hedges, Shelby loved gardening and Bingo and time spent with her grandkids and family and friends.
Shelby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, she was a loving and caring person never had an enemy in her life. She well loved by all with a big caring heart.
Shelby is preceded in death by her Husband of 64 years, Harry L Schockley, son Gary L Schockley, two brothers Roger Cornwell, and Dennis Cornwell.
Survivors include her children: Leonard L Schockley, Julita Rohland and husband John, Darrell L Schockley and wife Andrea, Shane L Schockley and wife Diana, Renee L Finley and Husband Frank. Numerous grandkids and great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
She was a loving person that could make friends anywhere.
Shelby will be laid to rest on March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Quantico Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.