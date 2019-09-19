Sheri L. Busky, 53, of Woodbridge died September 17, 2019 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center surrounded by her family. Sheri is survived by her devoted husband of 15 years, Mathew Busky; her son, Brian Busky; parents, William C. and Sharon L. Smith; sisters, Kathleen Addison (Greg), and Elaine Moninger (Tom); Nieces Kaitlyn, Anna, and Marybeth and nephews Brock and Ryan.
She enjoyed cheering on Brian at his soccer games, painting and drawing, and had a love for animals, which led to the creation of the Dog Park in Prince William County. Sheri was an extraordinary teacher for Prince William County, and she enjoyed her job challenging the minds of the next generation. Sheri will be missed by everyone she touched.
The family will hold a Life Celebration Service, 11am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Little Pink Houses of Hope, and Metavivor in Sheri's name.
