Shirley Perry Huff, 84, of Front Royal, Washington, Va. passed away on October 10th, 2020 at her home in Front Royal.
Born July 6th, 1936 to Sidney R. and Cora L. Perry. She is proceeded in death by her husband Allie Payne Huff. She is survived by her son’s Lewis Edward Huff and Brian Lee Huff, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Shirley was very devoted to her family, her church family and many dear friends.
Private graveside burial to be schduled.
