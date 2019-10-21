Susan Eileen (Curtis) Stott passed away of natural causes on October 18, 2019 at her home.
Sue was preceded in death by her father Raymond Curtis, mother Ida Bland Curtis, brother, Donald Curtis and his wife Christine. Also preceding in death was her grandson, Skylar Austin John Stott who told everyone that she was his "Special Grandmom".
Sue is survived by her husband Wesley Stott, son John Stott, and granddaughter Khiya Stott. Also surviving are numerous nephews, and nieces, and other extended family.
Sue was happily looking forward to January as her family was going to grow with the marriage of her son John to her future daughter in law Gabriela Haffeman. The marriage would add 3 additional grandchildren Bella, Jason, and Hugh.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of her grandson Skylar.
