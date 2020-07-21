Susan Melissa Edwards Ciconte, 54, wife of Daniel Ciconte, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
Born June 21, 1966, in Florence, she was a daughter of Beulah Mae Coker Edwards Fulton and the late James "Jimmy" Horace Edwards. She was formerly an active member of Meadowbrook Church of God in Sumter and attended Montclair Tabernacle Church of God in Dumfries, VA. Susan was a big fan of Elvis Presley, angels, and her favorite television show, Days of our Lives.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years; her mother; three children, James Franklin Ciconte, Suzannah Marie Grose (Alexander), and Kaitlynn Farrah Ciconte; three grandchildren, Isaiah Blake Ciconte, Scarlet Rose Grose, and Aria Grace Ciconte; a brother, H.E. Floyd; a half-sister, Sue Moore; and her mother-in-law, Melba Ciconte.
She was preceded in death by a son, Henry Aaron Ciconte.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday at Meadowbrook Church of God with the Rev. Danny Watford officiating. Burial will be in the Sumter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 A.M. Wednesday at Meadowbrook Church of God and other times at the home of her mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a GoFundMe page. For information on where to donate, please contact Suzannah Grose, 860-207-1276.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
